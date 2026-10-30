Mass was celebrated at Ushaw Chapel on October 30 to commemorate the feast of the Douai Martyrs. Organisers said the Mass was hosted at Ushaw, which was a successor to the English College in Douai, “where the legacy of the martyrs continues to be remembered”.

The feast commemorates the 158 priests who studied at the Douai college that were executed in England between 1577 and 1680.

Ushaw said in announcing the Mass that it “particularly” wished to invite former students and staff to “join us in memory of the martyrs”. It described the martyrs as “one of the most important parts of the Douai legacy”.