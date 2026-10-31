Pope Leo XIV has voted in the upcoming US midterm elections using a mail-in ballot, the Vatican confirmed on Friday. The day before, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the Chicago-born Pontiff remained registered to vote in Illinois and had requested a ballot. The Holy See Press Office subsequently confirmed that he had submitted his ballot in Chicago.

Pope Leo had voted by mail in several previous elections before becoming Pontiff, although he did not vote in the 2026 primary elections.

Meanwhile, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church met Pope Leo XIV on October 23, expressing gratitude for the humanitarian and diplomatic support of the Holy See. Major Archbishop of Kyiv–Galicia Sviatoslav Shevchuk presented the Holy Father with a list of hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Russia, as the Holy See continues to work for the release of captives.