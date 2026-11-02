The Archdiocese of New York has joined a lawsuit challenging New York State’s assisted suicide law, it was announced on Friday, October 30.

“As Catholics, we are guided by the compassion of Jesus to serve those of every background who are in need of healing,” said Archbishop Ronald Hicks of New York in a statement released by Becket, a law firm specialising in religious freedom. “We refuse to allow New York to force us to harm the very ones we’ve been called to care for.”

Archbishop Hicks, the archdiocese itself and ArchCare, a Catholic healthcare ministry within the archdiocese, have joined the lawsuit, Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm v. Letitia James.