More German Catholics favour a merger with the country’s Protestant Churches than oppose it, according to a new poll. The survey, commissioned by the Protestant news service IDEA, found that almost one in three Germans overall favoured such a union.

Published on October 28 and carried out from October 23 to 26, the survey asked respondents: “What do you think of the following statement? The Protestant and Catholic churches should unite”. The research institute INSA-Consulere surveyed 2,010 German citizens online, representative of the adult population in the country as well as by gender, age and region. Twenty-eight per cent of respondents answered “don’t know” and seven per cent did not provide an answer.