CatholicVote has withdrawn its endorsement of Mike Rogers, the Republican candidate for Senate in Michigan, after he said he would “respect” the state’s existing abortion law.

In a social media post on October 31, Rogers said he opposed a national abortion ban and accused Sen. Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat, of “spreading lies about my record and fear mongering [sic] to scare women”.

In a video featuring his wife, Kristi, Rogers said: “A decision about a pregnancy is one of the most difficult and personal decisions a woman will make. Michigan voters have already decided the issue, and I respect that decision. In the Senate, I won’t do anything to change it.”