A crucifix war memorial outside a Catholic Church in Warrington has been vandalised, with an anti-Catholic message graffitied on the plaque. The vandalism, believed to have occurred between 6pm and 10pm on October 30 at St Alban’s Church, was described by parish priest Canon Christopher Cunningham as a “reminder that we are journeying together facing that sort of evil in our world”.

The damage was discovered by a parishioner at 9.23am on Sunday November 1, the Feast of All Saints, who alerted Fr Cunningham. The head of the crucifix had been knocked from the body of the statue, with an expletive-laden message objecting to the presence of a cross.