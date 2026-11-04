Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh has been elected vice president of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences (CCEE).

The election took place during the CCEE Plenary Assembly in Salzburg, Austria, from October 27 to 30, with Archbishop Dražen Kutleša of Zagreb also elected as vice president and Archbishop Gintaras Grušas of Vilnius was re-elected president. The appointments will run for five years, from 2026 to 2031.

The CCEE represents the Church in 45 countries in Europe. Of its 39 members, 33 members are bishops’ conferences. The remaining include the Archbishops of Luxembourg, the Principality of Monaco, the Maronite Archbishop of Cyprus, the Bishops of Chişinău, Moldova, of the Mukachevo Eparchy and the Diocese of Tallinn, Estonia.