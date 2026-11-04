Democrats won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in the 2026 US midterm elections, securing a series of victories in what amounted to a “blue wave”. However, voters also delivered significant results on ballot initiatives concerning abortion and transgender-related issues.

As of Wednesday, November 4, Democrats had gained seven seats in the Senate, with races in Alaska and Mississippi still too close to call. Democrats also gained 25 seats in the House of Representatives, although a handful of races across the country had yet to be officially declared.