MPs have called for the withdrawal of a proposed Bill which critics say could see parents prosecuted for trying to convince their children that they are not transgender. Opponents called for the draft Conversion Practices Bill to be “scrapped immediately” amid warnings that parents could face up to five years in prison.

The Office for Equality and Opportunity has previously said that parents who prevent their children from undergoing irreversible trans operations would not be prosecuted. However, the law was intended to prevent them from changing their identity. The proposed legislation applies to anyone who tries to suppress or change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.