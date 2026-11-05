The parish priest of Taybeh, the last Christian village in the West Bank, described the attacks his community is facing during a visit to the UK. Fr Bashar Fawadleh said the villagers of Taybeh were asking for “basic rights, to live in security and safety”.

The priest visited at the invitation of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem and took part in engagements to raise awareness of the situation in his community.

Speaking to journalists at a press conference on October 28, the priest explained that residents in the eastern part of Taybeh are experiencing attacks by “radical settlers”. The violence includes the burning of land and residents’ cars, as well as bringing cows and sheep to graze on agricultural land and preventing the harvesting of olive groves, which is a key asset of the community.