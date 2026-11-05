A multi-million-pound project to restore Nottingham Cathedral’s east end is nearing completion. Restoring Pugin will return the cathedral’s east end to its original decoration in what has been described as a “huge labour of love”.

The cathedral was designed by leading architect of the Victorian Gothic Revival Augustus Welby Pugin, who as well as designing a number of churches across Britain is best known for his work on the Houses of Parliament.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund awarded £1.69 million towards the £2.3 million project in spring 2025. Cliveden Conservation began on site with a 66-week programme. Sophie Andreae CBE, who has been vice-chair of the Bishops’ Conference Patrimony Committee since 2002, noted that it was the “first major National Lottery Heritage Fund award for a Catholic cathedral in recent years”.