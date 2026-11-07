A bipartisan group of 91 US lawmakers have asked Pope Leo XIV to visit the United States and address a joint session of Congress early next year.

Although the letter was sent on October 30, it attracted wider attention after Rep Wesley Bell, a Democrat from Missouri, posted about his support on X on November 5.

“For the first time, the world has an American-born Pope,” Bell wrote.

He continued: “As an inspiration to so many from this country, of the Catholic faith, and beyond, it is our hope that he may unify Congress and remind Members of the ‘why’ that guides us each day as we serve the American people.”