The White House has affirmed that there are only two genders in a post on X on Friday, November 6, days after voters in several states backed measures restricting transgender athletes’ participation in female sports.

“It is the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male & female,” the post said.

In 2022, the Biden administration introduced an “X” option as a gender marker on US passports and other forms of identification. The change was announced on March 31, 2022, which was also Transgender Day of Visibility.