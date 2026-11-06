The White House has affirmed that there are only two genders in a post on X on Friday, November 6, days after voters in several states backed measures restricting transgender athletes’ participation in female sports.
View this post on X
“It is the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male & female,” the post said.
In 2022, the Biden administration introduced an “X” option as a gender marker on US passports and other forms of identification. The change was announced on March 31, 2022, which was also Transgender Day of Visibility.