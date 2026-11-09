Pope Leo XIV has arrived in Argentina as part of his Apostolic journey to Latin America, having departed Uruguay on Sunday. The Pope is due to arrive in Peru on November 11, where he will remain until November 17.

In a statement on October 26, the Vatican said that the Holy Father’s journey would “offer opportunities to strengthen the bonds of communion with the local Churches, encourage the faithful in their mission, and bring a message of faith, hope, and peace” to the people of the countries he is visiting.