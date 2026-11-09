People should refrain from raising or extending their hands during the Our Father at Mass, the Archdiocese of Portland in Oregon has said in its November newsletter.

“The General Instruction of the Roman Missal (GIRM) gives many specific directives with respect to the proper postures at various points of the Mass for both the clergy and the laity,” said the archdiocese. One such posture is the “Orans”, in which a priest extends his hands while praying during Mass.

Over the past few decades, “there has been some confusion as to whether the lay faithful should extend or raise their hands (even holding hands with others) when the Lord’s Prayer is prayed during Mass, as the priest does”.