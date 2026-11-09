Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Brand, who will be on the sex offenders’ register for life, was found guilty on November 5 of raping a woman in 2009 and of sexually assaulting female TV and radio staff between 2004 and 2009.

During his sentencing remarks, Judge Mr Justice Bennathan described Brand as a “sexual predator”. He stated that Brand’s sexual assault of a woman at Channel 4 in 2009 displayed his “staggering arrogance”.