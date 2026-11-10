A relic of St Nicholas has been stolen from a French basilica and allegedly destroyed, after a suspect admitted burning and crushing it.

The Basilica of Saint-Nicolas-de-Port in Lorraine reported that a reliquary containing a fragment of the saint’s remains had been stolen. The theft is believed to have taken place on October 28, with the parish reporting it to police on November 2.

The parish said that it was with “deep sadness” it had learned of the theft of the relic, which was kept on the altar in the basilica.