A historic Catholic Church in Devon has been given a prestigious award which recognises the repair of places of worship, in what has been described as a “proud moment in the Diocese of Plymouth”.

Our Lady and St Mary Magdalene, a Grade II* listed parish church in Tavistock, has received the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings’ (SPAB) John Betjeman award. It is the first time that the award, which highlights excellence in the repair of places of worship of all denominations in England and Wales, has gone to a Catholic church.