The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is urging world leaders to take decisive action on climate change as the 31st annual United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) opens.

“As leaders gather at COP31, we recognise the need for decisive action that will protect and promote human flourishing and our common home,” said a statement signed by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre of Louisville, Bishop A. Elias Zaidan of the Maronite Eparchy of Our Lady of Lebanon in Los Angeles and Catholic Relief Services (CRS) President and CEO Sean Callahan.