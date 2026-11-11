A Catholic college in Wisconsin has entered into an agreement to be absorbed into another Catholic university in Pennsylvania, the school announced on November 9.

Marian University, which was founded in 1936 by the Sisters of St Agnes in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, will become a campus of Alvernia University, according to a notice posted by Marian University. Alvernia, located in Reading, Pennsylvania, was founded in 1958 by the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters.

The Bernardine Franciscan Sisters will assume sponsorship of Marian University, and the two schools will be “united by a commitment to faith, service, student success and comprehensive, values-driven regional higher education,” said the statement from Marian University.