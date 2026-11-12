Cardinal Raymond Burke has announced “Semper Virgo,” a five-year spiritual formation journey of Marian devotion ahead of the 500th anniversary of the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

“The approaching quincentennial is a privileged occasion to deepen our knowledge and love of the Mother of God and, through her maternal care, draw ever closer to her divine Son,” said Cardinal Burke in a video released on social media on November 12.

He continued: “Such an anniversary calls for a fitting spiritual preparation. Beginning on December 12 of this year, I invite you to join me, every day, for the next five years, in preparing for the quincentennial.”