Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh has said that human trafficking remains “one of the great scandals of our world today” as he addressed the 20th anniversary conference of Act to Prevent Trafficking (APT) in Dublin on November 10.

Archbishop Martin highlighted the importance of the conference, entitled Human Trafficking in a Digital Age, as it drew attention to “how the new digital age, with its fast global online crime network, is making matters worse”.

APT, founded in 2005, is a faith-based group that raises awareness of the worldwide trafficking of women and children for sexual exploitation and explores ways of preventing it.