The mass removed from Cardinal Joseph Tobin’s kidney last month was benign, and he will not need any further treatment, the Archdiocese of Newark announced on Thursday, November 12.

“Cardinal Tobin thanks his medical team for their compassionate care and all who have kept him in their prayers. We invite you to continue praying for him as he heals,” said the archdiocese.

While he recovers, Cardinal Tobin will not make any public appearances for “several more weeks,” the archdiocese said, and asked people to respect his privacy during this time.