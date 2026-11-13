Two stained glass windows commemorating the AIDS epidemic and bearing pride flags have been installed in a Dublin Catholic church. The Parish of St Teresa, Donore Avenue Church, stated that the windows were a “first for an Irish church”, if not “across the world”.

In a Facebook post announcing the new stained glass, which was shared by Fr James Martin SJ, the parish noted the inclusion of the rainbow as a “symbol of the qualities celebrated in the LGBT identity”.

As World AIDS Day approached on December 1, the parish said it was a “huge honour” to have the windows installed. They were funded by a parish benefactor as the church marked its centenary year.