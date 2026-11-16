An Austrian priest and former diplomat has called for a re-examination of the relationship between Freemasonry and Catholicism. Speaking at a conference in Lübeck, Mgr Michael Heinrich Weninger stated that a Freemason was “basically a good person who works on himself to become an even better one”.

Fr Weninger said that, as a Catholic priest, he could not “fault that for the time being”. He stated that there was no “copyright” on the label and that “any lunatic can call himself a Freemason”, the Austrian publication Aussicht reported.