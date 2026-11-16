



Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) will mark 10 years of its #RedWednesday campaign, which highlights the persecution of Christians around the world, this week. As part of the campaign, a #RedWednesday Sung Mass will be celebrated at St George’s Cathedral, Southwark, on November 18. The cathedral will be “bathed in red light to visibly shine a light on Christian persecution”.

Following the Mass, special guest Sister Annie Demerjian RJM will receive ACN’s Courage to Be Christian Award. Sister Demerjian, of the Congregation of the Religious of Jesus and Mary, risked her life to offer a lifeline to the sick and elderly during the Syrian civil war.