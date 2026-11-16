Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother charged with murdering her three young children, will face a retrial in March after her first trial ended in a mistrial in September.

The new trial date has been set for March 29, Judge William Sullivan announced on Monday, November 16. Prosecutors have not yet said whether they will once again pursue first-degree murder charges over the deaths of her three children. They have the option of reducing the charges to second-degree murder or manslaughter.

Clancy, 36, was found by her then-husband, Patrick, bleeding and semi-conscious outside their home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, on January 24, 2023. She had slit her wrists and neck before jumping from her bedroom window in an attempt to kill herself, sustaining a spinal cord injury. She is now paralysed from the waist down.