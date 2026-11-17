The bishops of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) elected a new secretary, general secretary and chairmen-elect of six conference committees on November 17, the second day of their Fall Plenary Assembly in Baltimore, Maryland.

The elected bishops will serve for one year as chairmen-elect of their respective committees before taking over leadership for three-year terms. The terms will begin following next year’s Fall Plenary Assembly.

The first election, for the position of USCCB secretary, was administered by USCCB President Archbishop Paul Coakley rather than the conference’s secretary. This was because Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana, who was elected to serve the remainder of the term left vacant by Archbishop Coakley’s election as USCCB president, was running for a full term.