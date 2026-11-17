Tributes have been paid to Bishop Emeritus Peter Moran of Aberdeen, who died on November 13 aged 91. Bishop Hugh Gilbert OSB of Aberdeen described the bishop, who led the diocese from 2003 until his retirement in 2011, as “utterly dedicated to his vocation” and a “man of great integrity”.

The Diocese of Aberdeen said that he would be remembered “with great affection as a devoted priest, a gifted teacher and scholar, and a bishop of exceptional humility, kindness and integrity”.

Born in Glasgow on April 13, 1935, Bishop Emeritus Moran was educated at St Aloysius’ College before proceeding to the Pontifical Scots College in Rome. He studied at the Pontifical Gregorian University and was ordained to the priesthood in Rome on March 19, 1959.