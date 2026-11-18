As the United States emerges from the midterm elections, Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City has urged the Catholic Church to act as a “construction site of hope”, helping to repair society by embracing its mission.

In his presidential address to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Fall Plenary Assembly, Archbishop Coakley recalled that one of his fellow bishops had jokingly asked him whether he had prepared his “State of the Union” address for the plenary assembly. Although the question was meant in jest, he said, “it did get me thinking”.