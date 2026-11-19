A historic English country house hosted a public celebration of Mass for the first time in its history. The Mass at Soulton Hall, which was constructed in 1556 during the English Reformation, took place on November 14.

The Mass was celebrated in the Dominican Rite by Prior Matthew Jarvis OP of Our Lady of the Rosary Shrine on the Feast of the Translation of St Erkenwald. An ecumenical service, also led by Fr Jarvis, followed.

The ecumenical gathering was attended by the Mayor of Shrewsbury and the Deputy Mayor of Wem. Alongside prayers, the service featured literary readings from the Middle English poem St Erkenwald and William Shakespeare’s meditation on the properties of mercy from The Merchant of Venice.