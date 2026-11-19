Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Gabriele Caccia condemned the practice of surrogacy and urged the bishops of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) to speak out against it in their forthcoming pastoral plan.

Speaking in support of beginning the process of updating the 2001 Pastoral Plan for Pro-Life Activities, Archbishop Caccia acknowledged that he was unsure whether he was entitled to comment, given that he is not a voting member of the USCCB.

The apostolic nuncio is effectively the Holy See’s ambassador to the United States and the Pope’s official diplomatic representative.