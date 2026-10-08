Bishop Frank Dewane, the recently retired bishop emeritus of Venice, Florida, died on Wednesday, October 7, at the age of 76, the diocese confirmed.

“It is with profound sadness, yet with faith in the promise of the Resurrection, that I announce the passing of the Most Reverend Frank J. Dewane, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Venice in Florida. Bishop Dewane died this morning at 3am, October 7, 2026, on the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, surrounded by close family and friends,” Bishop Emilio E. Biosca, O.F.M. Cap said in a press release.