Pope Leo XIV received a relic of Blessed Fulton J. Sheen in Rome on October 5, in a meeting that brought together two Illinois natives and moved the Bishop of Peoria.

“It was a profound joy and privilege to meet with our Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, and to present him with a relic of Blessed Fulton J. Sheen on behalf of the Diocese of Peoria and all those who have prayed for and supported Archbishop Sheen’s cause,” Bishop Louis Tylka of Peoria said in a statement provided to the Catholic Herald.

Bishop Tylka explained that presenting relics to the Pope was a Church tradition, but said the occasion held particular significance for him.