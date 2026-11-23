This week, the United States observes Thanksgiving on Thursday, followed by the unofficial holiday of Black Friday on Friday, which marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. Sunday, meanwhile, is the First Sunday of Advent and the beginning of a new liturgical year.

For many Americans, Thanksgiving is about more than a family meal. Many choose to spend some of the day volunteering at soup kitchens, supporting food banks or helping people in need. Although the Black Friday scenes of crowded shops and bargain-hunters have largely subsided since the Covid-19 pandemic, the juxtaposition of the two days remains a distinctive feature of the American calendar.