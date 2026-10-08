The Catholic Parliamentary Office has welcomed the decision by the Scottish National Party (SNP) to remove a controversial draft motion on abortion law reform from its national conference agenda. Director of the Scottish Parliamentary Office Anthony Horan said the proposals it contained would have represented a “radical and unnecessary weakening of protections for unborn children and their mothers”.

In September, the bishops of Scotland urged politicians to reject the “extreme abortion law” following the leaking of the SNP conference draft agenda, which they said was “deeply troubling”. The leaked agenda included a motion calling for Scottish law to be changed to decriminalise women performing their own abortions for any reason, including up to birth and for sex-selective purposes.