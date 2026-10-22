Braden Peters, the streamer and internet personality better known as “Clavicular”, pleaded not guilty to criminal rape charges in court on Thursday, October 22.

Peters, 20, was charged in September with rape, “drugging someone for sexual intercourse” and one count of procuring liquor for someone under 21. The alleged incident occurred on May 23, 2025, in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Peters would have been 19 at the time.

The charges were filed in Orleans District Court, Massachusetts. On Thursday, bail was set at $10,000, which Peters paid in cash. His lawyer argued that he was neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community.