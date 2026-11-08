It is often said that one of the glories which distinguishes London as a major world city is that, rather than some vast, faceless, sprawling metropolis, the British capital is a city of villages. Our neighbourhoods developed from medieval and even older communities which – as London became one of the most important political, economic and social hubs of the entire world – all expanded to meet one another and create the Greater London we all know today. The human scale is somehow preserved, despite all the advantages and disadvantages of a city on a global scale.
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Edward Dwyer VC: the forgotten war hero of Catholic London
A greengrocer’s son from Fulham, Edward Dwyer was awarded Britain’s highest military honour for his courage at Hill 60 before losing his life on the Somme, aged just 20
Andrew Cusack
Getty Images
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