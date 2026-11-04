The immediate reaction to last night’s midterm bloodbath is that this is an indictment of Donald Trump.

That is true in the sense that it is an indictment of the extent of Donald Trump’s influence in politics. It’s clear from the primary results that Donald Trump’s approval means a lot in Republican primaries. But it’s clear from last night that his approval doesn’t mean much in the general election.

The real indictment is of the Republican Party, which saw the wave of 2024 and thought it was theirs. But it wasn’t: it was Donald Trump’s coalition, and they failed to hold it.