The last Sunday of October, the old feast of Christ the King, is the conclusion of the annual traditional Ad Petri Sedem ‘Summorum Pontificum’ pilgrimage. In 2025 this made headlines when Cardinal Raymond Burke celebrated Mass in St Peter’s; this year it has done so because pilgrims weren’t let into St Peter’s at all.

To be more exact, officials in two important basilicas, the Pantheon (Santa Maria ad Martyres, to give it its official name) and St Mary Major, cooperated with the pilgrimage, and in another, St Peter’s, they did not.