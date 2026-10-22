Protesting is practically a national sport in France. Everyone knows that. What we witnessed across the country on Saturday, however, was violence, looting, destruction and rage.

The scale of the unrest was considerable. According to the Interior Ministry, around 550,000 people took part in demonstrations nationwide on Saturday, October 17, while organisers put the figure at more than 800,000. By Sunday, authorities had reported around 1,800 arrests, with hundreds of police officers, gendarmes and firefighters injured. The damage was visible across several cities: in Paris, shopfronts were smashed, vehicles set ablaze and businesses looted; in Lyon, a tourist office was set on fire; and in Limoges, the city’s 19th-century town hall was torched by arsonists. Hundreds of businesses were affected, with the retail federation estimating that around 1,500 shops had been damaged. These figures were still provisional, but the distinction between the scale of the demonstrations and the violence committed on their margins is important. Many people had taken to the streets to express their grievances; those who resorted to arson, looting and attacks on public property were responsible for their own actions. The authorities attributed some of the violence to radical far-left groups and opportunistic criminals, although the precise circumstances and responsibility for individual incidents remain matters for investigation.