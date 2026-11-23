There was something fitting, and perhaps a little ironic, about the University of Oxford gathering to celebrate one of its most illustrious sons, St John Henry Newman, following his proclamation as a Doctor of the Church by Pope Leo XIV. After all, Newman had left Oxford in painful circumstances, having abandoned the Anglicanism to which he had devoted so much of his intellectual and spiritual life. On February 23, 1846, at the age of just 45, he departed the city he loved, not to return for more than three decades.
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Oxford celebrates Newman as Doctor of the Church – but where was his thought?
A distinguished gathering at Oxford celebrated St John Henry Newman’s elevation to Doctor of the Church, but the occasion raised questions about how seriously his theological legacy was examined
Jan C. Bentz
Jan C Bentz
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