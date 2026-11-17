James Bond, the secret agent and spy, was created in January 1952 by novelist Ian Fleming while on holiday at his Jamaican estate, Goldeneye. Famously, Bond was a fictional British naval commander who transferred to the British Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), also known as MI6, and – entirely fictionally – became one of their most valuable and daring agents.

Fleming came from a wealthy family connected to the Scottish merchant bankers Robert Fleming & Co, and his father, Valentine Fleming, had been the Member of Parliament for Henley from 1910 until his death, fighting on the Western Front, in 1917.