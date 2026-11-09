Where are you? What are you looking for? When these questions are asked of a person’s inner life, they sound like echoes from the therapy room, but they are also the first question God asks of man in the Bible, and the first words Jesus speaks in the Gospel of St John.

In Genesis, Adam and Eve hide among the trees, and God calls out, “Where are you?” Of course an omniscient God is well aware of their hiding place, and what He is really asking is what has happened, and where they now stand in relation to Him.