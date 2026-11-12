What if the Catholics most frequently accused of dividing the Church are, in fact, among those most eager to belong to it? And what if Rome’s attempts to contain the traditional Latin Mass have inadvertently encouraged precisely the separatism they were intended to prevent?

Traditionalist Catholics occupy a peculiar position in the Church: attracting young families, fostering committed communities and preserving a liturgical inheritance that was once universal, while simultaneously finding themselves objects of suspicion and restriction. Yet remarkably little empirical research has examined who these Catholics actually are.