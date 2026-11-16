For centuries, in the belief that form and beauty bring us closer to the sublime and the divine, sacred art was woven into the fabric of day-to-day life. Christians inspired by art made sure that the people around them would be inspired by it too. Not only did they contribute to the building of churches, they commissioned painters and sculptors to enhance these new places of worship with sacred imagery and sacred energy. They did the same for the homes and institutions in their communities. This all created work for architects, artists and craftsmen – and for composers and performers who would make sacred spaces vibrate with glorious sound.