As someone who was married at the age of 25, I am an increasingly rare product of modern Irish culture. I refer to a new report from the Iona Institute, which predicts that just 50 per cent of Irish Gen Z (those born from 1995 onwards in the Iona paper) will ever marry. Just 12 per cent of Gen Z will be married by the end of their 20s, paling in comparison to preceding generations, with 49 per cent of people born in 1965 married by the time they were in their mid-to-late 20s.

Those figures will not come as much of a surprise to anyone who is living here. Few of my peers have tied the knot. If they do, it is often a matter of social convention – still a strong motivator in Ireland – and only after they have settled down, by which they mean a house, steady jobs and a not insignificant collection of experiences.