One of the great pleasures of Thanksgiving is how much of it is instinctive and customary. In the town in New York’s Westchester County where I grew up, lodged about halfway between the shores of the Long Island Sound and the banks of the Hudson River, it is simply understood that on the evening before Thanksgiving, the whole world will turn up to the pub. Some live half a mile away, others 15-odd miles south in Manhattan, and still others further afield in Boston, San Francisco or even the dreaded Los Angeles. Whether the annual pilgrimage home involves a short walk, a Metro-North train journey or a transcontinental flight, the impulse is the same: to return to the place and the people from which we came. In a country so vast and a society in which moving away from home is almost a rite of passage, there is something wonderful about the great migration that takes place across America every November. Millions of people, scattered by education, work, marriage and the pursuit of opportunity, make their way back to their hometowns and families.