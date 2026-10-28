Since I first encountered it in my high school days, the Requiem Mass has been my favourite Roman liturgy. Within it are gathered the mysteries that attend human life from beginning to end: grief at our loss, hope for better things hereafter, the promise of reward in Christ, the plea for forgiveness and the terrible possibility of hell. There is comfort in facing our mortality in such a beautiful setting. Here is a grief as sweet as laughter. The Requiem teaches us how to face death with Christian courage. Something of that courage should also belong to Halloween.
4:50 PM
Halloween should teach Christians to laugh in the face of death
From the solemnity of the Requiem Mass to the laughter of All Hallows’ Eve, Christianity offers a way to face death without despair and celebrate life without excess
David Hahn
Sergio Zhukov
Already a subscriber? Sign in
5freearticles every month
Continue reading with a free account. No card needed.
- Five free articles every thirty days, on any device you sign in on
- The Catholic Herald newsletter, every morning
- Subscribe whenever you like for everything: every article and the magazine
subscribe to the catholic herald today
Our best content is exclusively available to our subscribers. Subscribe today and gain instant access to expert analysis, in-depth articles, and thought-provoking insights—anytime, anywhere. Don’t miss out on the conversations that matter most.Subscribe