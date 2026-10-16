Catholics took to the streets of London on October 10 for the Adoremus Eucharistic procession, travelling more than three miles from St George’s Cathedral in Southwark to Westminster Cathedral. The procession crossed the River Thames as clergy, Religious and lay faithful accompanied the Blessed Sacrament through the capital.

Fr Patrick van der Vorst and Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe OP gave reflections to the assembled congregation at St George's, while Pope Leo XIV expressed his “spiritual closeness” to Catholics in England and Wales, sending his “prayerful good wishes” to those taking part in Adoremus events across the country.